UBS Downgrades Alkermes (ALKS)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, UBS downgraded their outlook for Alkermes (NasdaqGS:ALKS) from Neutral to Sell .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.98% Upside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alkermes is 34.03. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 11.98% from its latest reported closing price of 30.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alkermes is 1,330MM, a decrease of 20.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 712 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkermes. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALKS is 0.27%, a decrease of 20.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 192,775K shares. The put/call ratio of ALKS is 8.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,241K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,747K shares, representing an increase of 22.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 82.79% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 7,675K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,620K shares, representing an increase of 39.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 53.06% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,049K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,116K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors holds 5,476K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,608K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 5,305K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,484K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 18.82% over the last quarter.

Alkermes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders, and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.