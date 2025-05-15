UBS Downgrades Alcoa (XTRA:185)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2025, UBS downgraded their outlook for Alcoa (XTRA:185) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.81% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alcoa is 31,00 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 22,53 € to a high of 40,33 €. The average price target represents an increase of 21.81% from its latest reported closing price of 25,45 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alcoa is 12,969MM, an increase of 2.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 924 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcoa. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 185 is 0.21%, an increase of 6.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 204,477K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eagle Capital Management holds 16,474K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,444K shares , representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 2.53% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,386K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,076K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 2.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,125K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,225K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 4.68% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,581K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,467K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 4,590K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,114K shares , representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 2.01% over the last quarter.

