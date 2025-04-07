UBS Downgrades Alaska Air Group (LSE:0HC3)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, UBS downgraded their outlook for Alaska Air Group (LSE:0HC3) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.32% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alaska Air Group is 86.56 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 72.39 GBX to a high of 114.97 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 92.32% from its latest reported closing price of 45.01 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alaska Air Group is 11,664MM, a decrease of 0.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 923 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alaska Air Group. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 10.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HC3 is 0.25%, an increase of 30.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 141,031K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,189K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,017K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HC3 by 43.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,016K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,963K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HC3 by 43.03% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,821K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,852K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HC3 by 49.65% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,461K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,238K shares , representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HC3 by 38.13% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 3,278K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,281K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HC3 by 50.34% over the last quarter.

