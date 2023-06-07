News & Insights

UBS delays publishing its Q2 results to August 31

June 07, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

ZURICH, June 7 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S said on Wednesday it has delayed the publication of its second quarter results until August 31.

Switzerland's largest bank, which is currently completing its takeover of rival Credit Suisse CSGN.S had originally planned to report its earnings on July 25.

UBS was considering delaying its quarterly results at least until the end of August, as the Swiss banking giant deals with complexities over its takeover, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

