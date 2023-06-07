UBS delays its Q2 results to August 31

ZURICH, June 7 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S said on Wednesday it has delayed the publication of its second quarter results until August 31.

Switzerland's largest bank, which is currently completing its takeover of rival Credit Suisse CSGN.S had originally planned to report its earnings on July 25.

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by John Revill)

