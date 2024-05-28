UBS Cuts Stake in Network International Holdings

Network International Holdings (GB:NETW) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has reduced its stake in Network International Holdings PLC, with its voting rights holdings falling below the 5% threshold, exempting it from further reporting obligations. This change in shareholding was officially notified to the company on May 27, 2024, following the threshold crossing event on May 23, 2024. This development may influence the company’s shareholder structure and could be of interest to investors tracking stock performance.

