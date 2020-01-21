UBS cuts mid-term targets after 2019 profit drop

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

ZURICH, Jan 21 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S cut profitability targets on Tuesday as Switzerland's largest bank grapples with ultra-low interest rates and increased competition for wealthy clients.

Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti, who successfully pivoted UBS away from investment banking to wealth management nearly a decade ago, is under pressure to retain UBS's edge in the business of managing money for the rich.

The bank said it would now target a 12-15% return on core capital (RoCET1) and a reported 75-78% cost/income ratio through 2022 after missing both ambitions in 2019. Its RoCET1 last year was 12.4% while its reported cost/income ratio was 80.5%.

The bank reported a 129% rise in net profit for the final quarter of 2019, but that performance benefited from a comparison with the final months of 2018 when a market rout hurt earnings. Profit for the full year fell 5%.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.