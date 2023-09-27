News & Insights

US Markets

UBS, Credit Suisse face wider US probe over Russia sanctions -Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

September 27, 2023 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by Shivani Tanna and John Revill for Reuters ->

Fixes typo in headline

ZURICH Sept 27 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S shares plunged on Wednesday after a report the U.S. Department of Justice has stepped up its scrutiny into suspected compliance failures that helped Russian clients evade sanctions.

Trading in Switzerland's biggest lender, which took over Credit Suisse early this year, was temporarily halted after its shares slumped nearly 8% after the story reported by Bloomberg News. The alleged failures related to UBS and Credit Suisse, Bloomberg reported.

UBS declined to comment to Reuters.

When trading resumed, its shares were 4% lower shortly afterwards.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru and John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.