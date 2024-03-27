UBS concludes transfer of Credit Suisse securitization business to Apollo

ZURICH, March 27 (Reuters) - UBS said on Wednesday it had concluded an agreement with Apollo Global Management to finalize the carve-out of Atlas SP, a former securitized products business of Credit Suisse.

Under the deal, Apollo will purchase from UBS $8 billion of "senior secured financing facilities" as part of the Swiss bank's efforts to wind down its non-core legacy portfolio.

UBS acquired Credit Suisse in 2023.

(Writing by Dave Graham, Editing by Rachel More)

