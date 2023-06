ZURICH, June 12 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S on Monday said it completed its emergency takeover of embattled local rival Credit Suisse CSGN.S, creating a giant Swiss bank with a balance sheet of $1.6 trillion and greater muscle in wealth management.

