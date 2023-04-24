UBS Chief Risk Officer Bluhm to continue in role

Adds detail, comment

ZURICH, April 24 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S on Monday said Christian Bluhm will continue as Group Chief Risk Officer for the "foreseeable future" due to the Swiss bank's takeover of Credit Suisse CSGN.S.

The decision means delaying the handover to Damian Vogel that was originally planned for May 1. Vogel has now been appointed to the newly created role of Group Risk Control Head of Integration, UBS said.

In this position, Vogel will lead risk control related integration activities and define the "best possible set-up for the firm’s combined Group Risk Control function," UBS said.

"Having both senior risk leaders actively engaged will help ensure that we’re well prepared and appropriately set up in an area that is crucial for our future success," said UBS Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti.

