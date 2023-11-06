News & Insights

UBS chairman says regulators are 'misguided' on more scrutiny of capital

November 06, 2023 — 09:47 pm EST

Written by Selena Li for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - UBS Group UBSG.SChairman Colm Kelleher said on Tuesday that movements from certain regulators to talk about more scrutiny on capital are "misguided".

"Certainly I think movements from certain regulators at the moment to try and talk about capital are misguided. They should be focusing on other issues," said Kelleher, who was speaking at the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit hosted by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, without specifying which regulatorshe was referring to.

Kelleher also commented on his bank's merger with embattled Swiss rival Credit Suisse earlier this year, saying UBS did not want the merger and that major investors pushed back on the deal.

In June, UBS completed its emergency takeover of Credit Suisse, forging a Swiss banking and wealth management giant with a $1.6 trillion balance sheet.

