UBS chairman dismisses talk of big M&A deal -Bilanz

ZURICH, Oct 9 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S Chairman Axel Weber dismissed talk that Switzerland's biggest bank is seeking a major acquisition in remarks reported on Friday by Bilanz magazine.

"We are not looking for a bride," Weber was quoted as saying. He declined direct comment on reported talks with Credit Suisse CSGN.S or other banks, but added: "I think that was a bit of a belated summer hole in the Swiss media...People were simply tired of reading about corona and are happy about any distraction."

