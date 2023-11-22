News & Insights

US Markets

UBS CEO says private buyer preferred outcome in case of rescue

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

November 22, 2023 — 02:12 pm EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

Adds further Ermotti comment in paragraph 5 and 6

ZURICH, Nov 22 (Reuters) - UBS is one of the world’s safest large institutions, the Swiss bank's CEO said while speaking at a Swiss Risk Association event on Wednesday.

"Even in the unlikely event of something going wrong at UBS, we have enough cushion before even speaking about a resolution of the bank and its very unlikely risk of a loss for the taxpayer," Sergio Ermotti said.

Would UBS need to be rescued, Ermotti said a private buyer would continue to be preferable.

"Of course, this would likely entail an international buyer."

The head of Switzerland's largest bank also advocated for certain regulatory improvements including strengthening the tools for early intervention by supervisors.

Switzerland should consider a more explicit set of senior management responsibilities similar to those in the UK, Ermotti said, and internationally the liquidity framework must be adjusted for the era of digital banking.

(Reporting by Noele Illien; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.