UBS CEO prefers organic growth when asked about Credit Suisse tie-up - CNBC

UBS chief executive Ralph Hamers said the Swiss bank prefers organic growth when asked by CNBC about a potential tie-up with Credit Suisse.

ZURICH, May 5 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S chief executive Ralph Hamers said the Swiss bank prefers organic growth when asked by CNBC about a potential tie-up with Credit Suisse CSGN.S.

"The organic growth direction is the one that we prefer," he said in an interview.

