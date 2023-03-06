UBS CEO Hamers sees pay rise to 12.6 million francs

By Noele Illien

ZURICH, March 6 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S Chief Executive, Ralph Hamers was paid 12.6 million Swiss francs in 2022, up from 11.5 million Swiss francs in the previous year, the bank said in its annual report published on Monday.

Together, the senior executives at Switzerland's biggest bank picked up compensation of 106.9 million Swiss francs ($114 million) in 2022, slightly down from 107.8 million Swiss francs in 2021.

After taking over from Chairman Axel Weber in April, Colm Kelleher was awarded 4.7 million Swiss francs for the remainder of 2022 and the period to the 2023 annual general meeting.

Although Hamers received a pay rise, group bonuses were down for the second year in a row.

Across the bank, the total performance-based bonus pool fell 10% to $3.3 billion from $3.7 billion in 2021.

The lower group bonus pool comes several weeks after the Swiss bank announced better than expected results for last year. UBS beat analyst expectations by reporting a $7.6 billion net profit for 2022, but forecast an uncertain year ahead due to the war in Ukraine and sagging client confidence.

"The performance award pool continues to reflect our strict pay-for-performance philosophy," UBS said in the report.

($1 = 0.9357 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Noele Illien; editing by John O'Donnell)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

