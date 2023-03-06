UBS CEO Hamers sees compensation rise to 12.6 million francs

ZURICH, March 6 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S executives picked up compensation of 106.9 million Swiss francs ($114.25 million) in 2022, slightly down from 107.8 million Swiss francs in 2021, Switzerland's largest bank said on Monday.

In his second full year as Chief Executive, Ralph Hamers was awarded 12.6 million Swiss francs, more than the 11.5 million Swiss francs in 2021, the bank said in its annual report.

($1 = 0.9357 Swiss francs)

