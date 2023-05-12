News & Insights

UBS CEO Ermotti: Credit Suisse no longer seeing outflows, situation has stabilised

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

May 12, 2023 — 03:32 am EDT

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

LUZERN, Switzerland, May 12 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Friday that the situation at Credit Suisse has stabilized and he did not think outflows at the embattled bank were continuing.

Addressing a media conference in Lucerne, Ermotti also said

he hoped there would be an investigation into Credit Suisse's GroupCSGN.S downfall, which prompted his bank's takeover of its Swiss rival as part of a rescue orchestrated by the Swiss authorities.

He said UBS was on track to close the transaction within three months from its March 19 announcement.

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((tomasz.janowski@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1466;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.