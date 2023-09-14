UBS CEO committed to staying at the helm until at least the end of 2026

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - UBS Group UBSG.S Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said he plans to "finish the job" of integrating Credit Suisse and is committed to stay at the helm until at least the end of 2026, he told the Economic Club of New York on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Lananh Nguyen in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Nupur.Anand@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 240 2975;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.