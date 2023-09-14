News & Insights

UBS CEO committed to staying at the helm until at least the end of 2026

September 14, 2023 — 01:10 pm EDT

Written by Tatiana Bautzer and Lananh Nguyen for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - UBS Group UBSG.S Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said he plans to "finish the job" of integrating Credit Suisse and is committed to stay at the helm until at least the end of 2026, he told the Economic Club of New York on Thursday.

