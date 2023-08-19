UBS Bullish on Short Duration High-Yield Credit

UBS shared its outlook on fixed income and high yield credit in a strategy piece. Overall, the bank is moderately bullish on the asset class, especially at the short-end of the curve, but doesn’t believe returns will be as strong as the first-half of the year.

Overall, it attributes strength in the riskier parts of the fixed income universe to a stronger than expected US economy which has kept the default rate low. This has been sufficient to offset the headwind of the Fed’s ultra-hawkish monetary policy.

The bank attributes the economy’s resilience to lingering effects of supportive fiscal and monetary policy and the strong labor market. It’s a different type of recovery than what we have seen in the past where financial assets inflated while the real economy struggled.

However, UBS believes that the default rate should continue to tick higher so it recommends a neutral positioning. It also sees a correlation between equity market volatility and high-yield credit. While this was a tailwind in the first-half of the year, it believes that it should be a headwind for the remainder of the year given high valuations.

Overall, it sees a more challenging environment for high-yield credit and recommends sticking to the short-end of the curve to minimize duration and default risk.

Finsum: In a strategy piece on high-yield credit, UBS digs into its strong performance in the first-half of the year, and why it expects a more challenging second-half.

bonds

fed

fixed income

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.