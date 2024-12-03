News & Insights

UBS Boosts Stake in Tritax EuroBox PLC

December 03, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

Tritax EuroBox (GB:EBOX) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has increased its holdings in Tritax EuroBox PLC, crossing the 8% threshold of voting rights. This move, achieved through a combination of direct shares and financial instruments, reflects UBS’s strategic investment in the UK-based company. Investors may find this significant as it indicates UBS’s confidence in Tritax EuroBox’s potential for growth.

