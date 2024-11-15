UBS Becomes Key Shareholder in Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has emerged as a significant shareholder in Paladin Energy Ltd, holding a 5.59% voting power through various branches and asset management units. This move reflects UBS’s strategic interest in the energy sector, potentially influencing Paladin’s future market dynamics. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could impact Paladin’s stock performance and strategic decisions.

