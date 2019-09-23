UBS, Banco do Brasil to create investment banking venture in South America

SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Switzerland's UBS Group AG UBSG.S and state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA signed an agreement on Monday to create a joint venture in investment banking in South America, the Brazilian bank said in a securities filing.

According to the filing, the new joint venture will provide investment banking services in Brazil and other South American countries: Argentina, Chile, Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay. UBS will have a majority in the joint venture, the bank said. Reuters reported the deal earlier this month.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

