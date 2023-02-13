Ubs Asset Management Americas Cuts Stake in Montrose Environmental Group (MEG)

Fintel reports that Ubs Asset Management Americas has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.36MM shares of Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG). This represents 7.95% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.41MM shares and 8.16% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.78% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.31% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Montrose Environmental Group is $56.61. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 9.31% from its latest reported closing price of $51.79.

The projected annual revenue for Montrose Environmental Group is $591MM, an increase of 7.75%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Montrose Environmental Group. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEG is 0.26%, an increase of 6.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 34,895K shares. The put/call ratio of MEG is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 3,217K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,374K shares, representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 6.91% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,972K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,624K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,248K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 1,216K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 146.67% over the last quarter.

Montrose Environmental Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With 1,700 employees across 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs - and well ahead of the strategic curve.

