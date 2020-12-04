UBS appoints Sabine Keller-Busse as president of Swiss unit

UBS Group AG said on Friday it appointed Chief Operating Officer and President EMEA Sabine Keller-Busse as president of UBS Switzerland, while Iqbal Khan, co-president of global wealth management, will succeed Keller-Busse as president EMEA, in addition to his current role.

Keller-Busse, who joined UBS in 2010 and was named Group COO in 2018, succeeds Axel P. Lehmann who has decided to step down from his current roles as president personal & corporate banking and president UBS Switzerland at the end of January 2021, and will leave the bank after a transition phase at the end of July, UBS said in a statement.

All changes are effective Feb. 1, 2021, UBS said.

