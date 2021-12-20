UBS appeals against French verdict in tax case

ZURICH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S has filed an appeal with France's Supreme Court against last week's decision by a court in Paris that upheld the Swiss bank's conviction for money laundering, while slashing its penalty for allegedly helping wealthy French clients evade taxes.

"This enables UBS AG to thoroughly assess the verdict of the Court of Appeal and to determine next steps in the best interest of its stakeholders," it said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Mark Potter)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.