UBS Announces Leadership Shake-up Amid Integration

May 30, 2024 — 10:01 am EDT

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) has released an update.

UBS Group AG is set to undergo significant leadership changes effective July 1, 2024, as part of its continued integration with Credit Suisse. Key appointments include Iqbal Khan as President of UBS Asia-Pacific and Co-President of Global Wealth Management, Rob Karofsky as President UBS Americas, and George Athanasopoulos and Marco Valla as Co-Presidents of the Investment Bank. These strategic moves aim to bolster UBS’s focus on sustainable growth, particularly in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions, following the upcoming merger of UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG.

