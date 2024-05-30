UBS Announces Executive Changes Amid Integration

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has announced major executive leadership changes, including Iqbal Khan as President UBS Asia-Pacific and Co-President Global Wealth Management, and Rob Karofsky as President UBS Americas. These appointments are part of UBS’s ongoing integration with Credit Suisse, aimed at strategic growth in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions. Several executives will retire, and others will take on expanded roles, as UBS continues to progress on its integration journey and focus on sustainable growth.

