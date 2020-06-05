UBS and Bank of America units clear ECB stress test

FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - An asset quality review and a stress test on subsidiaries of UBS UBSG.S and Bank of America BAC.N revealed no capital shortfall, the European Central Bank said on Friday, clearing a hurdle for the banks to relocate activities to Europe from Britain.

UBS Europe SE and Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Designated Activity Company were required to undergo the assessment following the relocation of business activities after Britain's exit from the European Union.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Chris Reese)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1244; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.