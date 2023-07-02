UBS aims to avoid using $10 bln Credit Suisse backstop amid backlash -FT

July 2 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG UBSG.S is aiming to avoid using a $10 billion backstop for Credit Suisse amid a backlash, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

UBS executives are hoping to announce that the bank will not call on the government backstop when it publishes its second-quarter results on Aug. 31, the report added.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

