News & Insights

UBS aims to avoid using $10 bln Credit Suisse backstop amid backlash -FT

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

July 02, 2023 — 11:13 pm EDT

Written by Yana Gaur for Reuters ->

July 2 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG UBSG.S is aiming to avoid using a $10 billion backstop for Credit Suisse amid a backlash, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

UBS executives are hoping to announce that the bank will not call on the government backstop when it publishes its second-quarter results on Aug. 31, the report added.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Yana.Gaur@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.