News & Insights

UBS agrees with Swiss government on Credit Suisse loss guarantee

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

June 09, 2023 — 03:53 am EDT

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, June 9 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S has reached an agreement with the Swiss government to cover up to 9 billion Swiss francs ($10.00 billion) in losses from its emergency takeover of Credit Suisse CSGN.S, the country's largest bank and government said on Friday.

(Reporting by Noele Illien Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.