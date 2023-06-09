UBS agrees with Swiss government on Credit Suisse loss guarantee

ZURICH, June 9 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S has reached an agreement with the Swiss government to cover up to 9 billion Swiss francs ($10.00 billion) in losses from its emergency takeover of Credit Suisse CSGN.S, the country's largest bank and government said on Friday.

(Reporting by Noele Illien Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

