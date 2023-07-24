News & Insights

US Markets

UBS agrees to pay $388 million over Credit Suisse's Archegos failings

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

July 24, 2023 — 11:50 am EDT

Written by Noele Illien and John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S has been ordered to pay $388 million to British and U.S. regulators over Credit Suisse's dealings with private investment firm Archegos Capital Management, the Swiss bank said on Monday.

The settlement is the first of several that UBS could have to pay after it last month closed its takeover of Credit Suisse, which was involved in a number of legal battles.

(Reporting by Noele Illien and John Revill; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.