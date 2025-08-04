Markets

UBS Agrees To Pay $300 Mln To Settle Credit Suisse's RMBS Consumer Relief Obligations

August 04, 2025 — 03:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - UBS has reached an agreement with the United States Department of Justice to pay US$300 million in resolution of outstanding Consumer Relief Obligations originally undertaken by Credit Suisse as part of a 2017 settlement related to its legacy Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities (RMBS) business.

The agreement, finalized on 1 August 2025 by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, reflects UBS's continued commitment to addressing inherited matters promptly and responsibly following its acquisition of Credit Suisse.

As a result of this agreement, UBS expects to recognize a credit in the third quarter of 2025 within its Non-core and Legacy segment, reflecting the release of a contingent liability established during the acquisition of Credit Suisse and its associated purchase price allocation.

