UBS AG (UBS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 13, 2021

UBS AG (UBS) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UBS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.84% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBS was $16.2, representing a -0.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.31 and a 80.2% increase over the 52 week low of $8.99.

UBS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UBS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.78. Zacks Investment Research reports UBS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -15.92%, compared to an industry average of 14%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UBS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

