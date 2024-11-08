UBS AG Reports Strong Capitalization Figures

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) has released an update.
UBS AG has reported its consolidated capitalization figures as of September 30, 2024, revealing a total capitalization of approximately $431.8 billion. The company’s debt primarily consists of unsecured instruments, with short-term debt at nearly $89.8 billion and long-term debt at $244.1 billion. Equity attributable to shareholders increased to $96.9 billion, underscoring UBS’s robust financial position.
For further insights into AMUB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.