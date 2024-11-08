UBS AG Reports Strong Capitalization Figures

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) has released an update.

UBS AG has reported its consolidated capitalization figures as of September 30, 2024, revealing a total capitalization of approximately $431.8 billion. The company’s debt primarily consists of unsecured instruments, with short-term debt at nearly $89.8 billion and long-term debt at $244.1 billion. Equity attributable to shareholders increased to $96.9 billion, underscoring UBS’s robust financial position.

