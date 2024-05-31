UBS AG Registers Debt Securities Post-Merger

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) has released an update.

UBS AG has announced the registration of debt securities with the SEC, including Senior Medium-Term Notes under a Senior Indenture, which has been amended to reflect UBS AG’s assumption of Credit Suisse AG’s obligations after a merger. This strategic move allows the issuance of these Notes over time, indicating UBS AG’s ongoing financial structuring and market activity. The firm also consents to the use of its tax counsel references in relation to the offered Notes.

