UBS Advisors Jump Ship to Rockefeller

Rockefeller Capital Management recently announced that it has nabbed a team of advisors from UBS. Ladage, Smith, Garcia Wealth Partners joined Rockefeller Global Family Office in Austin, Texas. According to the company, this marks Rockefeller’s first private advisor team to be headquartered in the city. The team is led by managing directors and private advisors Alex Ladage and Landon Smith, and also includes senior vice president and private advisor Jorge Garcia, as well as senior client associates Monica Vallejo and Carl Pavlich. Ladage started his career in 2001 at Merrill Lynch and joined UBS in 2009. Smith began his career in 2003 at Edward Jones. He moved to Merrill in 2005 and joined UBS in 2009. According to Forbes, Ladage’s team managed $1.4 billion as of April 2022. Christopher Dupuy, co-president of Rockefeller Global Family Office, said the following in a press release announcing the move, “As we’ve expanded the reach of Rockefeller across the United States, we see significant opportunity to deliver premium and differentiated wealth management services to clients and prospects in Greater Austin and beyond.” In September, Rockefeller CEO Greg Fleming told Reuters that the company aims to more than double its assets under management over the next three to five years.

Finsum:With Rockefeller Capital Management looking to increase its assets under management by more than double over the next few years, the firm lured a $1.4 billion advisor team away from UBS.

