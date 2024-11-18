News & Insights

UBS Adjusts Voting Stake in Spirent Communications

November 18, 2024 — 11:17 am EST

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Spirent Communications PLC has reported that UBS Group AG has adjusted its voting rights position, now holding a total of 7.015% in the company. This change reflects a slight decrease from their previous holding, indicating strategic repositioning in the communications sector. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could impact Spirent’s shareholder dynamics.

