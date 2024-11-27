News & Insights

UBS Adjusts Voting Rights in Liontrust Asset Management

November 27, 2024 — 10:15 am EST

Liontrust Asset Management (GB:LIO) has released an update.

Liontrust Asset Management has reported a change in major holdings, with UBS Group AG adjusting its voting rights in the company. UBS now holds a total of 5.11% of voting rights, slightly up from the previous 5.09%. This move highlights the strategic adjustments by major financial players in the asset management sector.

