UBS Adjusts Voting Rights in Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management (GB:LIO) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Liontrust Asset Management has reported a change in major holdings, with UBS Group AG adjusting its voting rights in the company. UBS now holds a total of 5.11% of voting rights, slightly up from the previous 5.09%. This move highlights the strategic adjustments by major financial players in the asset management sector.
For further insights into GB:LIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
- ETH, ETHQ, ETHX: 3 Ethereum ETFs to Boost Portfolio Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Elanco Animal Health Inc. (NYSE:ELAN)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.