UBS Adjusts Voting Rights in Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management has reported a change in major holdings, with UBS Group AG adjusting its voting rights in the company. UBS now holds a total of 5.11% of voting rights, slightly up from the previous 5.09%. This move highlights the strategic adjustments by major financial players in the asset management sector.

