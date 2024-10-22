UBS Adjusts Stake in Tritax EuroBox PLC

Tritax EuroBox (GB:EBOX) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has reduced its holdings in Tritax EuroBox PLC, bringing its stake below the 5% threshold. This change exempts UBS from further reporting obligations regarding its trading book holdings in the company. Investors may find this adjustment noteworthy as it reflects shifts in UBS’s investment strategies.

