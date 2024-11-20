UBS Adjusts Stake in Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.
UBS Group AG has adjusted its holdings in Spirent Communications, crossing a voting rights threshold with a total of 6.935% of the company’s voting rights. The adjustment reflects a slight decrease from a previous position of 7.026%. This move is part of UBS’s ongoing management of its investment portfolio in the UK market.
