UBS Adjusts Stake in DS Smith PLC

October 24, 2024 — 10:07 am EDT

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has adjusted its stake in DS Smith PLC, now holding approximately 5.76% of voting rights. The acquisition or disposal of these voting rights highlights the investment bank’s strategic position in the company. This move could interest investors tracking major shareholder changes in the UK market.

