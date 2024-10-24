UBS Adjusts Stake in DS Smith PLC

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has adjusted its stake in DS Smith PLC, now holding approximately 5.76% of voting rights. The acquisition or disposal of these voting rights highlights the investment bank’s strategic position in the company. This move could interest investors tracking major shareholder changes in the UK market.

For further insights into GB:SMDS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.