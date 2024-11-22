News & Insights

ACOPF

UBS Adjusts Stake in a2 Milk Company

November 22, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has reduced its stake in a2 Milk Company Limited, decreasing its holding from 5.40% to 4.79% of the company’s ordinary shares. This change indicates a significant shift in UBS’s investment strategy in the company, potentially influencing investor sentiment. The reduction in shares could impact the market dynamics for a2 Milk Company, a key player in the dairy industry.

