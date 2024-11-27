UBS Adjusts Holdings in Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.
UBS Group AG, a major player in the investment and wealth management sector, has recently altered its stake in Spirent Communications PLC, crossing the 7% voting rights threshold. This move highlights shifting interests within the financial markets, drawing attention to Spirent’s potential as a valuable asset.
