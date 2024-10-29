UBS Adjusts Holdings in Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has adjusted its financial instrument holdings in Dalata Hotel Group PLC, crossing the 3% threshold of total voting rights, now standing at 3.36%. This shift highlights UBS’s strategic positioning within the hospitality sector, a move that could attract the attention of stock market investors keen on the evolving landscape of major shareholders.

