UBS Adjusts 2019 Dividend Payout Proposal On FINMA's Request - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UBS (UBS) said, following a request from FINMA, the Board asks shareholders to approve a dividend distribution of $0.365 per share to be paid on 7 May 2020 and a special dividend reserve of $0.365 per share. The Board intends to propose the distribution of the additional $0.365 per share at an extraordinary general meeting, to be convened on 19 November 2020.

UBS currently expects to report first quarter net profit of around $1.5 billion. The company will publish its first quarter results on 28 April.

