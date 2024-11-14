News & Insights

UBS Acquires Major Stake in Tritax EuroBox

November 14, 2024 — 05:57 am EST

Tritax EuroBox (GB:EBOX) has released an update.

Tritax EuroBox PLC has reported that UBS Group AG’s Investment Bank & Global Wealth Management division has acquired a significant voting rights stake, totaling 8.002965%, as of November 12, 2024. This acquisition highlights UBS’s strategic interest in Tritax EuroBox, potentially influencing future company decisions. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the financial dynamics within the company.

