Ubisoft sticks to full-year guidance after Q2 revenue beat

October 26, 2023 — 11:40 am EDT

By Enrico Sciacovelli and Olivier Cherfan

Oct 26 (Reuters) - French video game producer Ubisoft UBIP.PA confirmed on Thursday its guidance for the current financial year, as the company expressed confidence in its line-up after it beat its net booking estimate for the second quarter.

The maker of the blockbuster "Rainbow Six" franchise reported net bookings of 554.8 million euros ($584.43 million) for the three months until September 30, well above its target of 350 million euros.

Ubisoft, which has been dogged by game cancellations and delays, reiterated its forecast of a full-year non-IFRS operating income around 400 million euros, without releasing the other large game it had initially planned to launch during the last quarter of the current fiscal year.

($1 = 0.9493 euros)

