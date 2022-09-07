Ubisoft shares tumble as Tencent deal seen dampening buyout prospects

Diana Mandiá Reuters
Shares in Ubisoft tumbled on Wednesday after it announced a deal that sees China's Tencent Holdings raise its stake in the company, a move which analysts say dampens the prospect of a full sale of the French game maker.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Ubisoft UBIP.PAtumbled on Wednesday after it announced a deal that sees China's Tencent Holdings 0700.HK raise its stake in the company, a move which analysts say dampens the prospect of a full sale of the French game maker.

The deal with Tencent Holdings values France's biggest games developer at $10 billion, or around 80 euros per share, compared with Tuesday's closing level of 43.5 euros.

It makes Tencent Ubisoft's single biggest shareholder with an overall stake of 11% but which Tencent can take as high as 17%. Traders said that removed the speculative appeal of Ubisoft shares.

"The prospects of a takeover and a fight for Ubisoft are gone as Tencent is now really (there)," said MidCap's analyst Charles-Louis Planade.

A London trader said Ubisoft shares were down on "disappointment that it may not be a takeover target as Tencent has increased (its) stake."

