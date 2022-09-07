Ubisoft shares tumble as Tencent deal seen dampening buyout prospects

Diana Mandiá Reuters
Shares in Ubisoft dropped 9% on Wednesday after it announced a deal that will see China's Tencent Holdings raise its stake in the company, a move seen as a signal that a full sale of the French game maker is now very unlikely.

The deal with Tencent Holdings values France's biggest games developer at $10 billion.

